Endless stories to tell at new Wood River Museum of History and Culture

All residents of the Wood River Valley eventually get asked the question: “How in the world did you get to Sun Valley?”
Telling ten such stories at a time will be part of the unique exhibits in the newly built Wood River Museum of History and Culture, opened by The Community Library in Ketchum. The museum is located at 580 Fourth St. East in Ketchum.
The museum will host its grand opening on July 26, and the community will be invited to come check out the new exhibits that highlight life in the Wood River Valley, from a time when the Shoshone and Bannock tribes made the valley their home to current times. They are technically open as of July 6, museum officials said.
“We have been collecting artifacts and items for more than a decade, and working to grow the history museum component as there are powerful stories from these items that show where we have been and how we got here,” said Jenny Emery Davidson, executive director of The Community Library.
Emery Davidson along with Regional History Library Kelley Moulton and staff have been working around the clock to get the new museum open for the public to enjoy. The library had previously operated the Ski and Heritage Museum at Forest Service Park since 2014. Ultimately, they ran out of exhibit space and wanted a place to better preserve artifacts, Emery Davidson said.
“All the exhibits will change and rotate as we have barely scratched a fraction of items we have to display and tell stories from,” Moulton said.
When you first walk into the museum, there is a mural on the wall that almost looks like a cardiovascular system, but it’s actually a LIDAR map of the Big Wood watershed. Then, you walk into the first area of the museum that focuses on the Shoshone Bannock homelands in the Tribal Room.
“We commissioned traditional Shoshone fishing baskets from local artist Sam Galloway, and we also have shoes made of muskrat fur made by Bobette Haskett,” Moulton said.
The next exhibit showcases ten people in the community, from miners in the early 20th century to present day, with a story and an artifact from that individual. One of the people featured is Gretchen Kunigk Fraser, who won second place in the combined Harriman Cup ski competition in 1938, the first year that women were allowed to compete.
A winter coat made of buffalo is on display, worn by Albert Griffith, who arrived in Ketchum in 1879 from the Montana Territory.
“We also want people to tell us their story of how they got here, by writing on luggage tags and attaching them to a living exhibit,” Emery Davidson said.
In the “Cabinet of Wonders” exhibit, visitors will find a more interactive space where pulleys and buttons reveal objects that rotate on a more regular basis, Moulton explained. The cabinet was designed by local craftsman Paul Bates, and is made of redwood that used to be the water tank at Sun Valley.
“There’s history in the cabinet itself,” Moulton said.
One button will reveal a phonograph and play music from that era. Another pulley will reveal an early version of a washing machine, or another will have a Morse code machine where people can decipher a code.
“We are excited to start programming with local schools and get kids in here to learn more in depth about how this area evolved,” Emery Davidson said. “There will also be items we want people to feel, and others that are too precious to handle and will be behind plexiglass to protect.”
The library will also host lectures with artists and writers who contribute to the local cultural scene.
Recognizing that a big part of Sun Valley culture revolves around skiing, the museum has installed a “Portrait of a Mountain” exhibit that highlights how Bald Mountain became the nation’s first destination ski resort and how the greater Ketchum and Sun Valley area has taken shape in the decades since.
Portraits of famous celebrities like Clark Gable, Lucille Ball and others decorate the wall, while images of early versions of ski lifts, snowboards and more hang from the ceiling.
Last but not least, the Hemingway exhibit examines the life of Ernest Hemingway in 1939 and how he came to Sun Valley for inspiration for some of his most notable novels and what he did in his down time.
“Our Hemingway collection is one of the most extensive, and we work with researchers all around the world,” Moulton said. “We have many Hemingway collectors that have loaned us pieces or donated for us to showcase.”
Moulton added they are always looking for pieces to showcase, from photographs to clothes that have a special story about Sun Valley.
Even though the museum isn’t quite finished, Emery Davison said people are welcome to come by and peek in. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
