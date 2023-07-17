Endless stories to tell at new Wood River Museum of History and Culture

Regional History Librarian Kelley Moulton showcases the “Cabinet of Wonders” exhibit at the Wood River Museum of History and Culture on Tuesday, July 11.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

All residents of the Wood River Valley eventually get asked the question: “How in the world did you get to Sun Valley?”

Telling ten such stories at a time will be part of the unique exhibits in the newly built Wood River Museum of History and Culture, opened by The Community Library in Ketchum. The museum is located at 580 Fourth St. East in Ketchum.

The museum will host its grand opening on July 26, and the community will be invited to come check out the new exhibits that highlight life in the Wood River Valley, from a time when the Shoshone and Bannock tribes made the valley their home to current times. They are technically open as of July 6, museum officials said.

The Wood River Museum of History and Culture is located on East Avenue in Ketchum.
Jenny Emery-Davidson

Community Library Executive Director Jenny Emery-Davidson gives a tour of the Wood River Museum of History and Culture on Tuesday, July 11.
Wood River Museum of History and Culture displays a portion of The Community Library’s extensive collection of Ernest Hemingway artifacts.

