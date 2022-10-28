22-10-26 craft making day with SV-Shawn Schumacher.jpg

Shawn Schumacher

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Shawn Schumacher paints up in the traditional calavera style for Día de los Muertos—Day of the Dead—at The Hunger Coalition on Oct. 22. This year, the popular Mexican holiday honoring deceased friends and family follows on the heels of Halloween, running Nov. 1-2. Of course, there's plenty scheduled for Oct. 31, too; for a rundown, see The Weekender, Page 9.

