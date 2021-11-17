Cut Santa Some Slack!
Express photo by Willy Cook

Santa Claus tried to enjoy the end of his slow season with a few beers at the Sawtooth Brewery in Ketchum on Saturday, only to find himself mobbed by admirers—and wish lists. For the rest of us, slack should give way to busier times when Sun Valley Resort opens for skiing on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25—one month before Mr. Claus here sees a big spike in business. Express photo by Willy Cook

Tags

Load comments