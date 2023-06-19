Custer County Fair announces the Open Horse Show, to be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the Mackay Rodeo Grounds in Mackay. The event is free and open to the public.
This year’s show will include classes for ages under 10, 11-14, 15-17 and 18 and up. Classes include Conformation, Showmanship, Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, and new this year, Trail. There will also be a Lead Line Class for the littlest riders. Prizes will be awarded for the winners of each class.
Last year’s show was almost canceled until event coordinator Tori Wanner was brought on with fewer than 30 days to make it happen. Thanks to the support of sponsors and volunteers, the event was a great success, with more than a dozen participants and more than $2,000 in prizes.
