Wood River High School soccer coach—and Alturas Elementary fourth-grade teacher—Luis Monjaras escorts Senior Jimena Gonzalez to accept her crown as Homecoming Queen during halftime of Friday night's football game against Filer. In addition to honoring this year's Homecoming Royalty, the Wolverines nabbed their first win of the year, topping the Wildcats 26-7. For full coverage of the game, see Sports, Page 22 of the printed edition.
Crowning Glory
Willy Cook
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Online Poll
Do you own a Sun Valley ski pass?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woodside drug raid yields large quantities of cocaine, firearms
- Limelight residents weigh options amid outpouring of support
- Crews, planes quash Ohio Fire
- Ross Fork Fire now 26% contained
- Felony DUI results in jail time, 10 years’ probation for Hailey man
- Roger Crist
- 'Lease to Locals' kicks off in the Wood River Valley
- Hailey approves 'common sense' e-bike use on bike path
- 'Optimistic' crews turn tables on Ross Fork Fire
- David Gish
Images
Collections
Commented
- Boise’s LGBTQ+ community isn’t a prop for marketing campaigns (38)
- 2 more COVID deaths recorded in Blaine County (38)
- Sun Valley pursuing updated Festival Meadow plan (28)
- Can we live with electric mountain bikes on trails? (27)
- Friedman enters into $15M deal to buy western half of Eccles Flying Hat Ranch (20)
- Changes to Ketchum development rules move to next step (16)
- Ketchum P&Z advances mixed-use building planned for Perry’s site (15)
- SNRA Outfitter and guide plan limits use of ski huts (14)
- Don't develop Festival Meadow (13)
- Workers make mountain life (12)
- Vote yes Aug. 30 for our children (12)
- Spend for dollars instead of saving for nickels (12)
- Doctors who perform emergency abortions should not face prosecution (12)
- The U.S. needs immigration, not overheated rhetoric (10)
- BCSD puts levy to voters on Aug. 30 (9)
- Dr. Fauci deserves respect as a public health defender (9)
- Limelight residents weigh options amid outpouring of support (8)
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs letter opposing student loan forgiveness plan (8)
- Coming soon: The Apocalypse, maybe (8)
- Put climate fight on war footing (7)
- Don’t take the SNRA for granted (7)
- Hailey City Council looks to expand higher-density zoning district (7)
- Sun Valley offering discounted winter passes through Monday (7)
- Ketchum wastewater bond question to be put on November ballot (6)
- Group starts campaign to stop Festival Meadow project (6)
- U.S. seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws (5)
- Crews battle major fire at Warm Springs apartment building (5)
- Vote yes on school repairs (5)
- In Ketchum, Sun Valley Road rebuild paused for Wagon Days (5)
- Agency: Blaine County’s COVID cases decline but risk remains (5)
- BCSD leadership has earned our trust (5)
- A decade of persecution: The rise and fall of Hailey’s Chinatown in the 1880s (5)
- It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. (4)
- Ketchum bringing Warm Springs Preserve plan into focus (4)
- Valley People: Back to school with John Inman (4)
- First Lite opening first store in Hailey today (4)
- Idaho's abortion laws must be rewritten (4)
- Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive in region (4)
- Is another park needed? (4)
- Alaska has shown how to achieve sensible election reform (4)
- Sawtooth National Recreation Area established in 1972 as a compromise between interest groups (4)
- Voters sign off on $25 million for BCSD building renovations, repairs (4)
- Hailey approves 'common sense' e-bike use on bike path (3)
- Business as usual for the Colorado River (3)
- Developer: Bluebird Village is ‘under construction’ (3)
- The price of the Iron Horse: A look at Hailey’s railroad-town beginnings, Chinese contributions (3)
- Voters to weigh in on BCSD levy Tuesday (3)
- Idaho needs to get creative to meet its school facilities’ challenge (3)
- Resort closes both ice rinks for system upgrades (3)
- 'Anyone sitting here?': Wagon Days brings back a familiar routine (3)
- Ross Fork Fire pushes to Alturas Lake, Salmon River (3)
- Fire District advances plan for Greenhorn housing (3)
- Ross Fork Fire erupts in the Sawtooth Valley (2)
- Idaho Legislature's special session aims for tax cut, education spending (2)
- Gov. Little needs to do some hard work on college financing (2)
- Muffy Davis inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame (2)
- Ketchum and Sun Valley leaders need transparency (2)
- Labor Day could become remote worker day (2)
- Crews, planes quash Ohio Fire (2)
- Campgrounds, bridges, boat ramps: Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho (2)
- Reinforcements en route as Ross Fork Fire triples in size (2)
- Ketchum City Council finalizes fiscal 2023 budget (2)
- The fight for Castle Peak: How 'local characters' took on a mining interest—and helped expand the SNRA (2)
- We shouldn't be defined by the wealth of our citizens (2)
- Your vote matters in the midterms (2)
- Mountain Rides awarded $12.42 million to expand mid-valley bus service (2)
- Wolverines knock off Riverhawks (1)
- Forecast calls for clearer air through Labor Day as fires prompt closures (1)
- Local organizations cancel events due to fires (1)
- New wildfire reported in the Sawtooths (1)
- 'Lease to Locals' kicks off in the Wood River Valley (1)
- Public briefing planned as Ross Fork Fire tracks toward Galena, Salmon River (1)
- Twin brothers killed in central Idaho plane crash (1)
- Concertgoers take note (1)
- Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Hailey (1)
- Ernest Hemingway look-alike winner Wally Collins is in town (1)
- Snapshots: What talent do you wish you possessed? (1)
- Facilities matter (1)
- Bellevue City Council approves phase two of Strahorn subdivision (1)
- Youmans cycles to a win in Oakland (1)
- Wildfire smoke leaves Ketchum air 'unhealthy' (1)
- Ketchum condominium fire Saturday destroyed 26 units (1)
- Third hearing planned for North Hailey project (1)
- Ketchum condominium fire Saturday destroyed 26 homes (1)
- Idaho Legislature asks federal court to reconsider abortion ruling (1)
- Blaine County awarded EV charging grant (1)
- Hailey P&Z approves River Street parking lot (1)
- Without SRO contract, sheriff's office plans school patrols for Carey, Hemingway (1)
- Idaho House passes tax cut and education funding bill in 2022 special session (1)
- Update, Sept. 10: Smoke slows Ross Fork Fire overnight; Ketchum meeting planned (1)
- Do you support the Biden Administration’s student debt plan? (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In