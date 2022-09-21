Crowning Glory
Express photo by Willy Cook

Wood River High School soccer coach—and Alturas Elementary fourth-grade teacher—Luis Monjaras escorts Senior Jimena Gonzalez to accept her crown as Homecoming Queen during halftime of Friday night's football game against Filer. In addition to honoring this year's Homecoming Royalty, the Wolverines nabbed their first win of the year, topping the Wildcats 26-7. For full coverage of the game, see Sports, Page 22 of the printed edition. 

Load comments