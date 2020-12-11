Hailey Police Chief Steve England prepared for the winter flu season by bringing in his son Lucas, 3, for his flu shot last Thursday at the South Central Public Health District office in Bellevue. A hug from his dad, mom Amanda’s lap, a couple of candy canes and a chance to tell The Grinch and Super Girl what he wants for Christmas softened the poke. The entertainment troupe Wide Awake Dreaming’s Devon and Gracie Peterson have partnered with the Health District to bring some holiday characters to its vaccine clinics through December to bring a little cheer. Flu shots and all other vaccines are available at the Bellevue office on Thursdays by appointment only. Call 208-788-4335.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- The Roundup: Tuesday, Dec. 8
- COVID-19 kills two more in Blaine County
- For Broadway, the show is on
- The Roundup: Monday, Dec. 7
- The Roundup: Wednesday, Dec. 9
- COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Idaho
- St. Luke’s faces COVID surge, braces for more
- School board to consider in-person learning, starting with elementary
- District 26 representatives push for statewide mask requirement
- Fish and Game treats sick moose in Hailey
Images
Collections
Commented
- Amid surge in COVID cases, Hailey loosens restrictions (79)
- District 26 representatives push for statewide mask requirement (67)
- ‘Calling an election unfair doesn’t make it so’ (46)
- Police stop didn’t warrant complaint (38)
- COVID panel calls for action on Idaho ‘crisis’ (36)
- Hotel developer seeks $100 million in damages from Ketchum (33)
- At Sun Valley, evolution with an eye on stoke, safety (30)
- COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Idaho (28)
- There was no fraud (28)
- Drop the curtain on political scams (27)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In