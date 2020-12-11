Grinch
Photo courtesy of South Central Public Health District

Hailey Police Chief Steve England prepared for the winter flu season by bringing in his son Lucas, 3, for his flu shot last Thursday at the South Central Public Health District office in Bellevue. A hug from his dad, mom Amanda’s lap, a couple of candy canes and a chance to tell The Grinch and Super Girl what he wants for Christmas softened the poke. The entertainment troupe Wide Awake Dreaming’s Devon and Gracie Peterson have partnered with the Health District to bring some holiday characters to its vaccine clinics through December to bring a little cheer. Flu shots and all other vaccines are available at the Bellevue office on Thursdays by appointment only. Call 208-788-4335.

