Around 15 participants joined in two sessions of goat yoga at the Wood River Community YMCA on Wednesday. The classes, led by Sarah Murphy, bring in kids—the barnyard variety—to help lift spirits and contribute to an overall Zen mentality. The little goats were free to wander throughout an enclosed area. Naturally inquisitive, they often got up-close-and-personal with those practicing yoga, like Hailey resident Abby Conover, who attracted the attention of two goats.
