As the Wood River Valley slowly but surely lights up for the holidays, staff and volunteer elves at the Wood River Community YMCA are working to make sure no one gets left out.
The YMCA’s Giving Tree is now up and decorated in the lobby. Hanging on its branches are 144 tags, each with a specific gift wish for a local child. The wishes could be for games, toys, clothing or some other desire that has been identified by Santa’s little helpers, community advocates and volunteers who work with the YMCA to bring smiles to faces on Christmas morning.
“Some things are happening here for local families who might enjoy a little extra holiday spirit when they might not be able to provide it for themselves,” said YMCA Development Director Mike Wolter.
The Giving Tree is a partnership between the YMCA and The Advocates, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter for victims of domestic abuse. The YMCA provides the tree and The Advocates supply the list of names and gifts.
According to The Advocates’ website, the organization teaches people of all ages how to build and maintain healthy, positive relationships with peers and partners.
“We accomplish this through education, shelter, resources and support,” the organization states.
Wolter said people coming to the YMCA won’t miss the tree, which is close to the front desk. He said they can take one or more of the tags and shop--“hopefully locally”--for that gift, wrap it, place the tag on the package and then return the package to the YMCA by Dec. 16.
“Those gifts are then distributed to those particular individuals and their families,” Wolter said.
The YMCA is also arranging gift stacks for 17 local families.
“Volunteer elves purchase and wrap the gifts that go to a family,’ Wolter said. “Gifts often include household items, local gift cards for groceries, toys for children, clothing and other surprises.”
The YMCA’s holiday efforts are an extension of its mission to aid the health, safety and education of young people in the valley community, said YMCA board Chair Michael Schlatter.
Those efforts expanded during the pandemic.
“When the critical need arose to provide educational support for online learning and care during a hybrid school year, the YMCA stepped up,” Schlatter wrote in recent letter to the public. “In a matter of days, the YMCA adeptly marshaled the significant resources needed to provide a solution for elementary school kids on their days out of class, repurposing their Ketchum facility and The Mint in Hailey into full time education and enrichment centers.”
To address expected educational loss, the YMCA once again sponsored its “high-impact” Power Scholars Academy, and also created a Summer Bridge Program to fill the learning gap, Schlatter said.
“This collaborative effort combined the diverse expertise and resources of Blaine County School District, College of Idaho multinational student-teachers and staff, the Lee Pesky Learning Center, Teach-for-America volunteers and Sun Valley Community School,” Schlatter said. “Through the Y’s combined education programs, 20% of the Wood River Valley’s most vulnerable elementary students benefited from opportunities never available to them before.”
In addition, more than 400 children from all Blaine County schools reduced their risk of drowning through the YMCA’s Make a Splash program, now in its eighth year, Schlatter wrote.
“As always, we will continue to subsidize programs, provide financial assistance and never turn anyone away due to the inability to pay,” he said. “The Y has already begun planning with Blaine County School District for an even bigger district-led summer education program in 2022.”
“If you have already given to the Y, thank you. Your support gives the Y permission to proactively answer the needs of our community,” he added. “One word describes the impact that your kindness and generosity delivers--extraordinary.”
To learn more, go to woodriverymca.org. ￼
