WRMS 8th Grader Hosts a 'Super' Guest

Eighth grader Hayden Barbre welcomed a special guest to Wood River Middle School on Monday: Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, Idaho's top education official.
In September, Ybarra named Barbre to the Idaho Department of Education's Student Advisory Council, making him one of 13 students who will meet quarterly to offer Ybarra insight and feedback on issues facing public school students, including school funding, students with special needs and emotional and mental health, the department said.
This week, Ybarra surprised Barbre at his art class before sitting in on Raul Vandenberg's history class.
