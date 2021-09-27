Wood River High School senior Larsen Bier has been named one of 16,000 semifinalists for the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Bier earned the honor for his scores on the Preliminary SAT, which serves as the qualifying test. Now, he’ll have a chance to compete for one of the roughly 7,500 scholarships the non-profit National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which stewards the program, expects to award in the spring.
The Ketchum resident has already exhausted the math offerings at Wood River High School, completing Advanced Placement B/C Calculus last year—one of 11 AP exams he’s passed with a 5, the highest score on the scale, Counselor Jeff Ford told the Express. He’s currently talking a Multivariable Differential Calculus course online through Stanford University, Ford said.
Bier also competes on the Wood River swim team and learned to kayak for his personal project, Ford said.
He’s the son of Toby Arnett and Irvin Bier.
To advance to the finals of the National Merit Program, Bier and school administrators will have to file an application detailing his academic and extracurricular record. He’ll also have to write an essay, get a recommendation from a school official, and back up his PSAT scores with similar marks on the SAT or ACT, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Scholarship recipients are usually announced in April.
Never met this young man. Excellent story, on excellence in the classroom. Too many sports stories about the valley youth.
