Wood River High School will host its annual Senior Bash for the class of 2023 on June 9, and it is seeking donations for goods and services for prizes for graduates.

Now spanning more than two decades, this event hosts all Blaine County School District senior graduates from Wood River High School, Carey High School and Silver Creek High School for a safe and sober evening that is community-supported and volunteer-run.

The event, modeled after Project Graduation, a nationally recognized substance-free event designed to give high school graduates a safe alternative for celebrating their graduation night, runs from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on the night of graduation.

