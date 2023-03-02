Wood River High School will host its annual Senior Bash for the class of 2023 on June 9, and it is seeking donations for goods and services for prizes for graduates.
Now spanning more than two decades, this event hosts all Blaine County School District senior graduates from Wood River High School, Carey High School and Silver Creek High School for a safe and sober evening that is community-supported and volunteer-run.
The event, modeled after Project Graduation, a nationally recognized substance-free event designed to give high school graduates a safe alternative for celebrating their graduation night, runs from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on the night of graduation.
According to a press release, the bash committee depends upon the support of community businesses and individuals to ensure that this beloved evening is safe, fun and engaging for the class of 2023, the largest to graduate from Wood River High School.
The committee welcomes donations including goods and services, prizes or sponsorship of one or more students. Student sponsorships come at $150 per student, and any donation to the event is tax-deductible.
For more information, contact Denise Ford at 208-721-0987 or Heidi Pietsch at 208-720-5994 or email the committee at wrseniorbash@gmail.com for questions and/or donations. The committee treasurer will return a tax receipt.
