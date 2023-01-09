Wood River Women's Foundation to open grant applications

Since 2005, the Wood River Women’s Foundation has awarded grants totaling over $3 million to Blaine County nonprofits. The Foundation will be accepting applications for its 2023 grant cycle from Jan. 15-29.
Blaine County nonprofits, including the sectors of arts, education, environment, social services and health and recreation, are encouraged to apply. Usually, grant amounts fall between $5,000 and $20,000.
In all, the Foundation gave out $348,000 in grants.
These grants are not only for new or current projects, but also for the support and sustainability of an organization. For this process, the Foundation's Grants Committee reviews applications, conducts site visits and listens to presentations.
Last year, The Hunger Coalition received a grant to bolster its Promotoras program, which aims to develop local Latina community health leaders and foster trust between Blaine County's English- and Spanish-speaking populations.
“It means the world to not only the women who will benefit from becoming Promotoras, but also to the many lives they will touch through this program,” a representative from The Hunger Coalition said of the grant in a statement.
The Foundation also helped fund the Rotarippers ski and snowboard program through the Kids Mountain Fund.
“We believe it will help us continue to make a significant difference in the lives of underserved kids in Blaine County," a representative of Kids Mountain Fund said.
Other recipients in 2022 include the ARCH Community Housing Trust, which applied to help fund workforce housing, and the Ketchum Fire Department, which received $20,000 towards purchasing a backcountry rescue vehicle.
"The grant will no doubt lead to better outcomes for people who become injured while recreating here in our community," a representative from the Ketchum Fire Department said.
2023 grants will be distributed in April and/or May.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In