Wood River Women's Foundation to open grant applications

The Hunger Coalition was one of many applicants to receive funding from the Wood River Women's Foundation in 2022.

 Photo couresy of the Wood River Women's Foundation

Since 2005, the Wood River Women’s Foundation has awarded grants totaling over $3 million to Blaine County nonprofits. The Foundation will be accepting applications for its 2023 grant cycle from Jan. 15-29. 

Blaine County nonprofits, including the sectors of arts, education, environment, social services and health and recreation, are encouraged to apply. Usually, grant amounts fall between $5,000 and $20,000.

In all, the Foundation gave out $348,000 in grants.

