Wood River Women's Foundation celebrates 2022 grantees

Now in its 16th season, the Wood River Women’s Foundation grants over $330,000 annually to local nonprofits. The foundation doled out a record-high $348,000 to 19 charitable groups this year.

With views of Bald Mountain, a manicured lawn spread beyond French window walls and the smell of fresh-baked bread in the air, about 300 women gathered under the Trail Creek Cabin tent last Wednesday—as they do every year—to honor more than a dozen local nonprofit organizations.

The philanthropists—members of the Wood River Women’s Foundation—were there to celebrate the beneficiaries of the foundation’s record-high $348,000 grant cycle this year.

Since its founding in 2005, the foundation has awarded over $3 million to nonprofit groups in the Wood River Valley. Of its annual $1,100 membership fee, $1,000 is distributed among all grant recipients, and $100 goes to operating expenses.

