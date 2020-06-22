The Wood River Women’s Foundation will donate more than $300,000 to 17 local non-profits in 2020, the organization announced.
Top recipients include the Ketchum Community Development Corporation’s Sustainability Advisory Committee, which received $75,000, as well as NAMI-Wood River Valley, St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center’s Trauma Prevention Program, and the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation’s Compassionate Care Program, which were awarded $25,000 each.
Every year, the Foundation awards grants based on a specific description of needs. This year, though, the organization has waived any restrictions on the use of this year’s grants in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The change was designed to allow for more flexibility, according to a joint statement issued by grants committee co-chairs Gina Wolcott, Patti Zebrowski, and Julie Brewer.
“While many grantees may still use the funds for the purpose requested, we felt it best at this unprecedented moment in time to give our nonprofit partners the flexibility to decide the best use of our support to meet their organization’s mission,” they said.
This year marks the funding organization’s 15th Anniversary. The organization’s pooled grants fund has awarded nearly $2.5 million since its inception.
“Just like in year one, we are honored to support the hard work being done by nonprofits in this community,” said WRWF President Terri Bullock.
