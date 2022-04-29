Wood River Women’s Foundation cuts ribbon on new office at Zions Bank

The Wood River Women’s Foundation held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony in Ketchum on Tuesday to celebrate its new office on the second floor of Zions Bank’s Wood River Valley branch.
Made up of 325 members, the charitable organization hopes the bank’s donated office space will help improve collaboration on philanthropic initiatives—and realize significant annual savings.
“We extend a heartfelt thank you to Zions Bank for its generosity in giving us a new home on the second floor of their Wood River Valley branch,” said WRWF Board President Terri Bullock. “As the Wood River Women’s Foundation continues to grow in membership and reach, it is critical for us to have working space to further our mission.”
Zions Bank has been an early and long-term supporter of WRWF because “the foundation’s goals and objectives align with the bank’s own charitable giving focus on education, the arts and social issues,” according to a press release.
Since its founding in 2005, the WRWF has donated more than $3 million to Blaine County nonprofits focused on the environment, health, recreation, education, the arts and social services. ￼
