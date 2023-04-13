The Wood River Women’s Foundation will give away a record $353,450 to 22 Idaho nonprofits that serve the Wood River Valley this week.
Since its founding in 2005, the Foundation has awarded now 215 pooled grants surpassing $3.4 million to nonprofits throughout Blaine County.
“For 18 years Wood River Women’s Foundationmembers have demonstrated extraordinary generosity and this year set yet another record of nearly $354,000 for our pooled grant fund,” said Sandy McCullough, the Women’s Foundation President. “We are both honored and delighted to join together in support of our nonprofit partners who are doing the difficult and much needed work to deliver services throughout Blaine County.”
This year, the Foundation’s 325 members funded nonprofits that address housing, education, outdoor initiatives, and emergency, social and therapeutic services. The Foundation’s Focus Grant—a special-purpose grant of up to $200,000 over a two-year period created to address a pressing need in the Wood River Valley—was also funded in 2023. That grant, which in 2021 members decided should focus on “closing the opportunity gap in education,” will this year go towards the creation of the Wood River Early Learning Collaborative with the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.
Listed below are the Foundation’s 2023 Pooled Grant Recipients, grant titles, and amounts awarded:
● Girls on the Run Southern Idaho — Girls on the Run Program Blaine County: $9,700
● Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley — LatinX Outreach and Human Resource Apps: $5,000
● “I Have a Dream” Foundation—Idaho —Elementary Program New Cohort: $20,000
● Idaho BaseCamp—5th Grade Outdoor Adventure Education Program: $20,000
● Kids Mountain Fund — Rota-Rippers and Rota-Ravens lease equipment: $14,000
● Men’s Second Chance Living — Extension of Programs: $20,000
● North Blaine County Fire District — First Responder Housing at Greenhorn Fire Station: $20,000
● The Advocates for Survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault — Youth Services: $20,000
● The Community Library Association — Community Outreach Initiatives: $17,350
● The Crisis Hotline, Inc. — Neighbors Helping Neighbors Support: $12,000
● The Senior Connection — Nutrition: $20,000
● The Space Idaho — Educational Opportunity: $20,000
● Wood River Community YMCA — Summer Bridge 2023: $20,000
● Wood River Fire & Rescue — Resuscitation Through Simulation: $20,000
The following organizations received smaller, unrestricted WRWF grants:
● Environmental Resource Center — Expansion of Recycling Education and Outreach: $2,200
● Flourish Foundation — Half-time Grant Writer $ 2,200
● Parent Band Booster Club — Wood River High School Band Programs: $2,200
● Unega Mountain Dog Rescue: $2,200
● Wood River Land Trust Company — Colorado Gulch Restroom Kiosk: $2,200
● Wood River Legacy Softball Inc. — Help Girls Hit a Home Run!: $2,200
● Wood River Wolf Project — Operational Funding: $2,200
Based in Ketchum, the Wood River Women’s Foundation is a collective of women who pool their contributions in order to achieve greater community impact while advancing their philanthropic skills. All women are welcome to join and participate in assessing the dozens of applications received each year and vote on the award recipients. For more info visit: www.woodriverwomensfoundation.org. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In