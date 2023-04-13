Spur Foundation grants $203,350 to local nonprofits (copy) (copy)

The “I Have A Dream” Foundation—Idaho was granted $20,000 to help pay for services for a new cohort of kids.

The Wood River Women’s Foundation will give away a record $353,450 to 22 Idaho nonprofits that serve the Wood River Valley this week.

Since its founding in 2005, the Foundation has awarded now 215 pooled grants surpassing $3.4 million to nonprofits throughout Blaine County.

“For 18 years Wood River Women’s Foundationmembers have demonstrated extraordinary generosity and this year set yet another record of nearly $354,000 for our pooled grant fund,” said Sandy McCullough, the Women’s Foundation President. “We are both honored and delighted to join together in support of our nonprofit partners who are doing the difficult and much needed work to deliver services throughout Blaine County.”

