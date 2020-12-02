The paved Wood River Trail runs for about 20 miles through the Wood River Valley, connecting Bellevue with Ketchum and points farther north. It was created in the 1980s on an abandoned Union Pacific rail line that once served Ketchum.
An online storytelling session about the trail’s creation will take place Friday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. The public is invited to join the talk, which will be used to write a definitive history about the years-long “rails to trails” effort that created one of the valley’s most popular public amenities.
“It’s projects like this trail system that make Blaine County such a special place to live,” said Mary Austin Crofts, who is spearheading the effort.
Crofts said the vision started in the 1970s and, as many great visionary projects, took many years to find a formula for success. It took a precedent-setting lawsuit to gain necessary rights of way. Funding and cooperation were needed from property owners, local, state and federal government entities and the community.
Crofts said now is the time to capture the stories and preserve the memories forever.
“It was an extraordinary team. We were seriously challenged with the failures and thrived on the energy around the successes,” Crofts said. “We become family. Most of the team is still alive and healthy.”
The Blaine County Recreation District began construction of the trail in 1984 and completed it in 1991. In 2013, a two-year levy was passed to fund reconstruction, resurfacing and rehabilitation of the trail.
The district completed that work in the summers of 2014 and 2015, “guaranteeing that the trail will be enjoyed for another 30 years,” the BCRD website states.
Storytelling participants include Russ Pinto, Bob Rosso, Butch Harper, Dick Fosbury, Jim Speck, Len Harlig, Joan Davies, Wendy Jaquet and Sarah Michael.
To join the conversation, contact Mary Austin Crofts at maryacrofts@gmail.com or 208-721-2827.
