Senior Bash

Wood River High School's Class of 2022 graduates on May 27.

 Courtesy William Petzke

The Wood River High School Parent Teacher Association is planning—and seeking funding for—the annual Senior Bash, a celebratory event for graduates from Blaine County schools held at Wood River High School in Hailey.

This year's event is scheduled for May 27, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

All high-school graduates are invited to the community-driven, volunteer-organized event to give them a safe, substance-free celebration for their graduation.

Blaine County parents have organized the Senior Bash, which will include professional entertainment, active games, dancing, food, drinks and raffle prizes, including a donated car.

The bash is modeled after Project Graduation, an initiative to minimize drug- and alcohol-related injuries and accidents during graduation season. It provides substance-free events for high-school seniors across the country.

The Association has historically relied on community donations. Amy Albright, an organizing member of the association, said the cost to run the event has exceeded $35,000 in the past, and donations are still needed for this year's celebration.

Organizers have raised about $15,000 so far, Albright said. The cost per person is $150, she said, though students only pay $30.

"One-third of the total cost is just in entertainment,” she said.

Businesses are encouraged to donate prize items, make cash donations, or sponsor one or more students at $150 per student to aid in operational costs. The donations can be tax-deductible and will assist in giving seniors a safe and memorable night, organizers said.

“It takes a push," Albright said. "We are on it. We just need a little more help and would like to have every graduate go home with a raffle prize. The local businesses have been a tremendous help."

To donate, ask questions or get more information, contact Albright at 208-720-4464, or email the committee at wrseniorbash@gmail.com.

