The Wood River High School Parent Teacher Association is planning—and seeking funding for—the annual Senior Bash, a celebratory event for graduates from Blaine County schools held at Wood River High School in Hailey.
This year's event is scheduled for May 27, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
All high-school graduates are invited to the community-driven, volunteer-organized event to give them a safe, substance-free celebration for their graduation.
Blaine County parents have organized the Senior Bash, which will include professional entertainment, active games, dancing, food, drinks and raffle prizes, including a donated car.
The bash is modeled after Project Graduation, an initiative to minimize drug- and alcohol-related injuries and accidents during graduation season. It provides substance-free events for high-school seniors across the country.
The Association has historically relied on community donations. Amy Albright, an organizing member of the association, said the cost to run the event has exceeded $35,000 in the past, and donations are still needed for this year's celebration.
Organizers have raised about $15,000 so far, Albright said. The cost per person is $150, she said, though students only pay $30.
"One-third of the total cost is just in entertainment,” she said.
Businesses are encouraged to donate prize items, make cash donations, or sponsor one or more students at $150 per student to aid in operational costs. The donations can be tax-deductible and will assist in giving seniors a safe and memorable night, organizers said.
“It takes a push," Albright said. "We are on it. We just need a little more help and would like to have every graduate go home with a raffle prize. The local businesses have been a tremendous help."
To donate, ask questions or get more information, contact Albright at 208-720-4464, or email the committee at wrseniorbash@gmail.com.
