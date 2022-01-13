Two Wood River High School band students marched in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasedena, California. Senior Brandon Enders played bass drum and freshman Orrie DeShields played baritone saxophone down the 5.5-mile stretch.
Spectators lined the entirety of Colorado Boulevard, the parade’s route, cheering the band on to the finish. The boys agreed they had sore feet and shoulders by the end of the march, but said they had an amazing time.
The theme for this year’s 133rd Rose Parade was “Dream, Believe and Achieve.” Enders and DeSheilds’ week long experience also included a performance in Disneyland. Their song list featured “For Good” from “Wicked,” “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & the Papas, “Putting It Together/Children Will Listen” by Stephen Sondheim, “New Year’s Day” by Pentatonix and “Drumline Street Beat,” a percussion cadence.
The duo spent hours after school practicing to get ready for the event by marching around the high school track and playing in the concert band room with music teacher Patrick Herb. He had encouraged the boys to audition for the Band of America Honor Band, which is invited to march in the Rose Parade every four years.
The Bands of America Honor Band brings the best from high schools from around the country to showcase their musical and marching talents. Over 300 members represent schools from all across the country. They collaborate with an all-star faculty of instructors from some of the finest high school band programs in America. To Herb’s knowledge, Enders and DeShields are the first two student musicians to represent Idaho.
￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In