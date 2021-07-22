The Wood River Jewish Community will celebrate this weekend at the location of its first permanent home since becoming established in the Wood River Valley 46 years ago.
Members of the WRJC welcome the public to a dedication and tour of a new synagogue and community center on Sunday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at 95 Badeyana Drive in Sun Valley. Rabbi Robbi Sherwin will share a blessing for the sacred space.
“Part of this building will contain our spiritual space, where we will celebrate the Sabbath and our important Jewish holidays,” said WRJC Co-President Susan Green. “It will have an ark to house our Torahs.”
Participants and guests will have an opportunity to tour the new building, hear from WRJC Building Committee Co-chairs Marty Lyon and Jeff Rose, view preliminary building plans, and share a nosh.
Although the building is not yet completed for use, Green hopes that the event will show the community what is in store for the near future.
“We decided to do a dedication now because a lot of our members have not been in the valley due to the pandemic and have not had an opportunity to go inside the building,” she said. “Also, we will put forward final plans for completion.”
Since 1976, the WRJC has participated in the interfaith community and worshipped at various locations. Recently, it operated out of an office/temple on Leadville Avenue in Ketchum and at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sun Valley, where the community celebrates the High Holy Days in the church sanctuary.
Green said the new building will also be made available to the wider community.
“We will also make the space available, on a case-by case basis, for meetings or lectures,” she said. “We are kind of a hybrid between a Jewish congregation and a Jewish community center, because we offer a variety of educational and social programs.”
For more information go to: www.wrjc.org/our-new-building-update.
