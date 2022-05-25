The celebration for 203 Wood River High School seniors in the Class of 2022 begins with the Parade of Seniors driving parade through Hailey and Bellevue beginning at 6 p.m. at the high school on Thursday, May 26. Cap and gowns are not required since it is not the actual graduation ceremony. The parade will have a full police escort.
Seniors should report to the WRHS tennis courts at 1 p.m. for the mandatory Graduation Ceremony Practice at Phil Homer Stadium before the Parade of Seniors.
The Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2022 is planned for Friday, May 27, at 4 p.m. sharp at Phil Homer Stadium in Hailey. Students will arrive at the tennis courts by 3 p.m. The stadium will be cleared immediately following the ceremony to set up for Senior Bash. Doors close at 9:45 p.m. for entry to the party.
There have been two speakers chosen by the senior class: WRHS English Teacher Stephanie Spindler and student Juan Reyes.
Congratulations to the Class of 2022!
Note: In 2019, the Blaine County School Board adopted a change in how WRHS seniors are celebrated within high academic achievements in the graduating class. Rather than having a Valedictorian and Salutatorian, WRHS has moved to the Laude Honors System, which will be denoted with asterisks (*). Also, some students completed both the Idaho Seal of Biliteracy (B) and Dual Immersion (DI) certificates. Look for these in the print edition.
- Cum Laude with Honors, 3.5-3.79 GPA (*).
- Magna Cum Lauda with Great Honors, 3.8-3.99 GPA (**).
- Summa Cum Laude with Highest Honors, 4.0+ GPA (***).
