On the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Blaine County Republican Women “Basket Brigade” showed their support for first responders this week by packing and delivering more than 300 goodie bags to every police and fire department across the county.
Each of the nine pieces of candy in the bags represented a wish for the first responders, club member Polly Weaver said. Lifesavers, for example, were included to remind each first responder “of the many times you’ve been one.” Hershey kisses were packed “to show out love for all you do.”
“We commemorate and honor the spirit of selfless service embodied by emergency personnel who responded to the towers that day,” the group wrote in a note that accompanied the bags. “In that same spirit, we wish to acknowledge our Blaine County policemen, first responders and firemen for the sacrifices they make all year long. Thank you for all you do!”
