The Wood River Women’s Foundation will donate more than $300,000 to 17 local nonprofits in 2020. Each year, the foundation awards grants based on a specific description of needs, but this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has waived any restrictions on use of this year’s grants.
A joint statement issued by Grants Committee Co-Chairs Gina Wolcott, Patti Zebrowski and Julie Brewer said the change would allow more flexibility.
“While many grantees may still use the funds for the purpose requested, we felt it best at this unprecedented moment in time to give our nonprofit partners the flexibility to decide the best use of our support to meet their organization’s mission,” they said.
This year marks the funding organization’s 15th anniversary. Its pooled grants fund has awarded nearly $2.5 million since its inception.
“Just like in year one, we are honored to support the hard work being done by nonprofits in this community,” foundation President Terri Bullock said.
The top recipient this year was the Ketchum Community Development Corp.’s Sustainability Advisory Committee ($75,000). NAMI-Wood River Valley, St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center’s Trauma Prevention Program, the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation’s Compassionate Care Program, Crisis Hot Line’s Enhanced Rural Community Outreach and Marketing, The Advocates’ Safe Housing First Phase II and The Hunger Coalition’s Better Together program each received $25,000.
Men’s Second Chance Living Home improvements was awarded $20,000, The Senior Connection’s Senior Comfort Zone $18,600, the Wood River Community YMCA’s Power Scholars Academy Camp $15,000, I Have a Dream Foundation Idaho’s Life Skills Initiative $15,000 and the Hailey Public Library’s Tech Time $8,515.
The Spot’s Young Company Musical, 3rd Chance Inc./B&G Produce’s Good Food, Good Mood, the Education Foundation of Blaine County’s School Scholarship Support, the National Forest Foundation’s Penny Lake Youth program and the Sun Valley Culinary Institute all were awarded $1,433.
“More than 80 of our volunteers committed several months to this year’s grants process with both dedication and diligence, as well as great enthusiasm about participating in such a rewarding philanthropic project,” Bullock said.
