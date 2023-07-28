Cindy Theobald event
Express photo by Willy Cook

Longtime Wood River Valley resident Cindy Theobald, in back, shows appreciation for a group of supporters last week at Lefty’s Bar & Grill in Ketchum. Ten years ago, Theobald successfully fought cancer, receiving treatment in Twin Falls. The cancer recently returned and Theobald is again in treatment. In an event to show support for Theobald—who works at Lefty’s and as a real estate agent—friends got their heads shaved in solidarity. Reflective of her feisty spirit, Theobald said, “I have two daughters and I need the next 20 years. I haven’t worked my last shift at Lefty’s and I haven’t sold my last house, I’ll beat this again.”

