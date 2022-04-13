Winter Rules

Matt Mahoney discovered a different type of hazard, blasting a wedge out of a snowbank during Friday's "A Man for All Seasons" biathalon. Mahoney was one of 24 guys who competed in the challenge, first racing down on Baldy and then motoring over to Bigwood Golf Course for nine holes. This year marked the sixth time conditions allowed for the event over the last 15 years, with both Baldy and the golf course being open at the same time. Mike Connelly won the Master's Class, but a few day's later Old Man Winter stole the show, quashing visions of spring with 6-16 inches of snow across northern Blaine County. “This storm should be the biggest dump in the Wood River Valley and Soldier Mountains since the day after Christmas,” the Sawtooth Avalanche Center stated on Monday.

