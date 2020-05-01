Moose
Courtesy photo by Amanda Stelling

The warm spring weather has brought people out of their homes in droves. One group got a little more than they bargained for when they ventured into the Silver Creek Preserve last Saturday: a close encounter with a moose. These iconic creatures are active year-round in Blaine County—and most of Idaho. With the snow melted and flora blooming, this moose had the same idea as the humans: get out and enjoy the sunshine.

