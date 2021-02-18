The Idaho Mountain Express is accepting nominations for its Woman of the Year award, an annual honor recognizing women who work hard to make the Wood River Valley a better place.
Nominate a woman who has made a real difference to the valley through actions, outlook and contributions to the community over the past year. Include her name, associated organizations and contact information.
The nomination period closes Monday, Feb. 22, at 11:59 p.m.
The women with the most nominations will be posted online for a public vote starting Wednesday, Feb. 24. Voting runs through March 3.
One will be chosen Woman of the Year and featured in the Idaho Mountain Express’ Valley Woman special section in March.
Last year, voters selected Blaine County resident Sonya Wilander, a fashion model turned advocate and aide for locals fighting drug addiction. Previous winners include environmentalist and volunteer extraordinaire Ann Christensen, and former head of Mountain Humane JoAnne Dixon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In