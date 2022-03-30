Pond Skim
Express photo by Roland Lane

The full gamut of ski style was on display at Sun Valley Resort last weekend as Skiing History Week coincided with Dollar Dayz closing celebrations, featuring the Cold Bowl Pond Skim (above). After two ski seasons disrupted by COVID-19, spring weather prompted revelers to break out their best looks—and, outside the Sun Valley Inn, shop for new ones at the Gorsuch 2023 Fashion show (below). All of that led to the main event, which saw 11 snowsports legends enshrined in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame Saturday night.

Fashion
