It’s Easter weekend, and for those angling to celebrate the holiday with an outdoor egg hunt for the kids, it looks like the weather might actually accommodate. Assuming the forecast can be trusted, Saturday and Sunday look to be partly cloudy and in the high 60s in Hailey, mid 60s in Bellevue and low 60s in Ketchum.
Just south of Ketchum near Gimlet, the Sawtooth Botanical Garden will host its first Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3. Kids can sign up for one of four hunts between noon and 3 p.m. and scour the gardens for hidden eggs. Pre-registration is required for this egg hunt to ensure safety measures can be followed. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds support the nonprofit Sawtooth Botanical Garden.
The Sun Valley Resort isn’t holding an official hunt this year to ensure that social distancing is easily maintained, but that doesn’t mean the resort is letting the holiday pass by with no colorful eggs. Candy-filled eggs will be hidden throughout the resort village and, according to Sun Valley’s website, even on Bald Mountain. “There will even be a few golden eggs filled with prizes,” the site states.
Hunters can scour the village and the mountain for eggs all day on Easter Sunday, April 4.
Farther north at Galena Lodge—where temperatures will likely be a little cooler and there will still be snow on the ground—kids can celebrate the holiday with an egg hunt starting at 10:30 a.m. No registration is necessary for the Sunday morning Galena egg hunt.
While there, families may as well make the most of their visit, as Easter Sunday is also Galena Lodge’s last day of the season. Bring snowshoes or skis and take to the trails post-hunt. Visit wintertrailink.bcrd.org for a full trail grooming report.
