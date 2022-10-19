When the going gets chilly, the chilly eat chili

The weather this past Saturday was the perfect temperature for a chili cook off—warm enough to enjoy a refreshing beer, brisk enough for a piping hot cup of chili. A cloudless autumn sky invited patrons to hang around and watch an afternoon drift past. Friends and strangers alike chatted and laughed.
On Oct. 15, the Hailey Fire Department hosted its 5th Annual ‘5 Alarm’ Chili Cook-Off just off Main Street, raising money for those affected by the Limelight Condo Fire.
Brooke Pace McKenna of The Hunger Coalition offered several chilis. The white bean chicken chili was cooked to perfection, the meat tender and juicy. Although the “Melt-Your-Face-Off” chili may not have lived up to the ambitions of its title, it was packed with flavor and left a kick which lingered like a socially-inept acquaintance hanging around long after a dinner party had wound down.
“Everyone is so different in their personal choices over chili,” McKenna said.
Much like Hailey itself, chili can be deceptively simple, masking a bubbling pot of nuances. How much cumin do you add? Will you be an absolute wildcard and add cocoa? What type(s) of meat. And the most important question of all: to bean or not to bean?
“Honestly, it comes down to your spices,” McKenna said. “You have to have your own secret ingredient that you won’t share with anyone. I can’t tell you mine, I’m sorry.”
Everyone was hiding something. Although the Chili Cook Off was all fun and games, there was an inherent pride at stake. To cook for someone is to serve your soul in a ladle.
Last year, McKenna lost to one of her best friends representing Sun Valley Youth Hockey in the nonprofit category.
“I came back to redeem myself,” McKenna said.
Judges also gave out awards for Chief’s Cup, First Responder, Professional Chef and Civilian. However, the holy grail was the People’s Choice. For $15 attendees got a spoon and two raffle tickets to vote for their favorite chili. With great power came great responsibility.
Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge’s smoky Tex-Mex stood out because of his unique—and surprisingly tasty— choice of meat: moose.
“I have an entire freezer full of it, and I need to get rid of it,” Baledge said.
Jessi Mayne stood in for her husband, a firefighter who couldn’t make it. He marinated sweet Italian sausage and kielbasa for 12 hours.
“This is his pride and joy,” Mayne said.
Many tables offered garnishes like cheese, onions, sour cream and cilantro.
“I like chili that has enough spice that I can pair it with good chips or cornbread and it doesn’t get lost, it’s still the star of the show,” Mayne said. “It’s really fun to go around and try all these different people’s chilis ... you get to learn about your community a little bit.”
Bob MacLeod offered a robust potato-based chili, unafraid to lean into sweeter flavors.
“What is Idaho most known for? Potatoes,” MacLeod said. “That’s why we have a ‘spudtacular’ chili.”
He works at the Blaine County Historical Museum. They’ve always had a great relationship with the Hailey Fire Department, he said.
“We have a fire, they put it out. They have a Chili Cook-Off, we come cook chili,” MacLeod said. “It works out perfect.”
He was inspired to cook up a vegetarian option when someone came and asked, “Do you have something besides moose, elk, buffalo, aardvark, squirrels, beef?”
“It was just a slow aardvark,” MacLeod said, “He didn’t make it across the highway.”
Idaho State Rep. Ned Burns campaigned on Saturday via chili.
“Seems like I can have the people come to me today,” Burns said. “This is a perfect opportunity for folks that come out, eat a bunch of chili, regret it the next day and, you know, put forward a good cause,” Burns said.
Although his recipe has changed slightly over the years, it remains simple. For Burns, whose entry won the People’s Choice award, making chili is a matter of organization. The night before, he lined up all his ingredients then methodically went to work. He believes politics would be better if it was more like making chili.
“You got to work together to combine them, to get all the flavors right,” Burns said. “Instead, it seems like lately in Idaho, there’s just been all of one flavor and only one flavor.”
As co-director of The Hunger Coalition, McKenna knows better than anyone food has the power to bring people together.
“Food is the one thing that we all can have in common, but there are so many varieties and differences in flavors and tastes,” she said. “That camaraderie that comes from just sitting around eating, it relaxes people, they let their guard down. People tend to build relationships around food.” ￼
