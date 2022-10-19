When the going gets chilly, the chilly eat chili

Brooke Pace McKenna, co-director of The Hunger Coalition, serves up chili on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The weather this past Saturday was the perfect temperature for a chili cook off—warm enough to enjoy a refreshing beer, brisk enough for a piping hot cup of chili. A cloudless autumn sky invited patrons to hang around and watch an afternoon drift past. Friends and strangers alike chatted and laughed.

On Oct. 15, the Hailey Fire Department hosted its 5th Annual ‘5 Alarm’ Chili Cook-Off just off Main Street, raising money for those affected by the Limelight Condo Fire.

Brooke Pace McKenna of The Hunger Coalition offered several chilis. The white bean chicken chili was cooked to perfection, the meat tender and juicy. Although the “Melt-Your-Face-Off” chili may not have lived up to the ambitions of its title, it was packed with flavor and left a kick which lingered like a socially-inept acquaintance hanging around long after a dinner party had wound down.

