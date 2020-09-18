Doro and donkey Paulina
Express photo by Roland Lane

Doro Lohmann, founder of Silent Voices Equine Rescue, leads Paulina the 10-year-old mammoth donkey through her pasture along Warm Springs Creek on Saturday. “Everybody seems to be wondering about the donkey noise. Well, Paulina is back in Warm Springs,” Lohmann said. The James and Barbara Cimino Foundation welcomed the Silent Voices crew—including Paulina and several rescue horses—onto their ranch this summer in memory of the late Barbara Cimino, an avid equestrian and philanthropist. Silent Voices was previously headquartered at Board Ranch.

Load comments