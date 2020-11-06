Sun Valley Resort has released a new trails map for Bald Mountain that reveals some of the names of new skiing and snowboarding terrain being opened this winter as part of the Cold Springs expansion on Baldy (See Fig. 1 on the map). The long-awaited expansion adds 380 acres of new terrain—boasting chutes and glades—southeast of the popular Seattle Ridge section of the mountain. As part of the project, the resort has installed a new high-speed quad chairlift—called Broadway—to replace the mountain’s oldest chairlift, the two-person Cold Springs lift. The new terrain features the double-diamond Sunrise Bowl, the Numbers and The Glades. The new terrain is scheduled to open this winter, with a date dependent on snowfall. To explore a full-size version of the map, go to www.mtexpress.com.
This is a pretty confusing story:
The map on the Sun Valley website is still the previous "coming in 2020/2021" version.
The map in the story appears to be possibly a later version, but my old eyes are not good enough to read such things as run names.
Where did the story map come from and is there a more legible copy online somewhere?
At least they didnt sell the naming rights... Could be skiing on KPMG or Wells Fargo.
Sunrise Bowl, Numbers, Say what Peter . Cmon, it will always be Turkey Bowl Bro. Double black diamonds in the old Colorado chutes. Wow , great marketing plan guys. Typical SVCO trying to one up us. Ha Ha
You know you are a local when....you will always call Sunrise Bowl Turkey Bowl and Sunset Strip Hershey Highway among others. [smile]
You know if your a local when Arnold;s Run will always be remembered as Flying Maid and Muffy's Medal as Southern Comfort...(with no disrespect to Muffy but no so much with Arnold).
And Picabo's will always be Plaza !
And Limelight was the most amazing narrow bump run.
