Sun Valley Resort has released a new trails map for Bald Mountain that reveals some of the names of new skiing and snowboarding terrain being opened this winter as part of the Cold Springs expansion on Baldy (See Fig. 1 on the map). The long-awaited expansion adds 380 acres of new terrain—boasting chutes and glades—southeast of the popular Seattle Ridge section of the mountain. As part of the project, the resort has installed a new high-speed quad chairlift—called Broadway—to replace the mountain’s oldest chairlift, the two-person Cold Springs lift. The new terrain features the double-diamond Sunrise Bowl, the Numbers and The Glades. The new terrain is scheduled to open this winter, with a date dependent on snowfall. To explore a full-size version of the map, go to www.mtexpress.com.

