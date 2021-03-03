Voting for the Idaho Mountain Express’ 2021 Woman of the Year and 2021 Best of the Valley are drawing to a close. Both surveys will close tonight, Wednesday, March 3, at 11:59 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to place their vote for one of the top three nominees for Woman of the Year should visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ValleyWoman21. The three nominees are Crisis Hotline Executive Director Tammy Davis, St. Luke’s Wood River emergency room physician Dr. Deborah Robertson and Penny Weiss, Wood River Women’s Foundation board member and volunteer for many valley nonprofits.
The 2021 Best of the Valley survey once again asks the community to select their favorites in categories ranging from Best Burger to Auto Shop and tons of things in between. This is a chance to recognize the hard work and great service of many valley businesses and workers, especially during this challenging time. In order to have your survey counted, you must make your best effort to vote in as many categories as possible. Take the survey today at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BOV21.
The 2021 Woman of the Year will be announced in the Mountain Express’ Valley Woman Special Section, which will be published March 24. Results for Best of the Valley will be released when the magazine hits newsstands in late June.
