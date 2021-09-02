A self-guided project to address months of heavy traffic and littering in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area will begin on Sunday, Sept. 12, with volunteers in high demand.
Spearheaded by the National Forest Foundation, Idaho Conservation League, Sawtooth Society and Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, the project goal is to restore the central Idaho landscape to its natural state.
Other partners involved include the Environmental Resource Center, Pulaski Users Group and The National Forest Foundation.
“We’re hoping to have good participation this year from across Idaho. Last year’s clean up involved more than 900 volunteer hours that resulted in 300 pounds of trash picked up and 150 campsites restored,” said Dani Southard with the National Forest Foundation. “We’d very much appreciate support in getting the word out this year.”
Individuals and small groups are encouraged to sign up, and anyone who completes a brief report about their cleanup efforts will be entered into a raffle for a set of Hydroflask insulated coffee containers donated by the National Forest Foundation, a Steri Pen water purifier donated by Backwoods Mountain Sports and a gift card donated by The Elephant’s Perch.
Participants can choose from a list of front-country or backcountry locations or write in their own. To volunteer, click here, choose a project and select when you plan to go. Participants will receive an email with additional instructions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In