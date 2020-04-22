Longtime local veterinarian Scott Acker recently joined the Mountain Humane board of directors, bringing animal medicine specialties that include veterinary internal medicine, laparoscopic surgery and veterinary ultrasound.
The Mountain Humane animal shelter is closed until further notice and not currently offering adoption and spay-neutering services.
Acker arrived in Sun Valley in 1993 and joined the Sun Valley Animal Center, a veterinary hospital and boarding facility owned by the Acker family of veterinary specialists.
Randy Acker, his brother, said Scott is the brother with the “bedside manner” who can typically be found caring for pets at his Animal Center office on Warm Springs Road in Ketchum.
Scott Acker received both his Bachelor of Science degree and his doctorate in veterinary medicine from Colorado State University. Following graduation, he was accepted by the West Los Angeles Veterinary Medical Group for a one-year internship in small animal medicine and surgery. He then spent two years at a private veterinary practice in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Scott and his wife, Sandie Martin Acker, live in Hailey with their dogs, Frankie and Rooster.
Mountain Humane has curtailed operations and staff due to COVID-19, with about 80 percent of dogs and cats—more than 60 animals—in temporary foster homes, according to shelter spokeswoman Kelly Mitchell.
Mitchell said all paid staff at the facility are still on payroll.
“But we have only a limited number of staff in the building at this time,” she said. “Free pet food is available for people who call in, and ready for pick-up on the same day.”
Mountain Humane also provides free pet food through The Hunger Coalition, Mitchell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In