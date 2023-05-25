The Hailey Public Library, The Community Library and Bellevue Public Library are partnering to host the 2023 Adult Summer Reads event for a third year in a row.
This summer’s theme, “Exploring Our World,” aims to encourage summer reading across cultures, languages, and borders. Summer Reads will run from Saturday, May 27 to Tuesday, Sept. 5 at each library.
Local libraries invite adults 18 and over to jump in and enjoy summer reading with a splash of adventure.
“Summer reading isn’t just for kids. We hope adults will enjoy the opportunity to learn something new, too!” stated Kristin Marlar-Gearhart, Bellevue Public Library Director.
Participants can register at any time, either in person or online, with the library most convenient to them. They’ll receive a “passport” in either Spanish or English with guided activities and reading prompts, offering options in the Wood River Valley, across the state, and around the world.
For each book read or activity completed, participants will get a page in their passport stamped at their “home” library and receive one ticket per page to enter drawings for great prizes. In addition, two individuals from each library will be invited to enjoy a casual dinner at the historic Ernest and Mary Hemingway House in September.
“Reading is fundamental to lifelong learning, and Adult Summer Reads is the perfect opportunity to explore near and far,” commented Lyn Drewien, Hailey Public Library director. “Reading and exploration help us relax, learn, grow, and empathize with our environment. It’s the perfect complement to a fabulous Wood River Valley summer.”
Adult Summer Reads is meant to be fun and engaging. Participants can do as few as one activity or complete their entire passport with stamps.
For more information, contact your librarians at the Hailey Public Library, The Community Library, or Bellevue Public Library. ￼
