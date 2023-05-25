Librarian Kristin Gearhart (copy) (copy)

Library Director Kristin Marlar-Gearhart at the Bellevue Public Library.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The Hailey Public Library, The Community Library and Bellevue Public Library are partnering to host the 2023 Adult Summer Reads event for a third year in a row.

This summer’s theme, “Exploring Our World,” aims to encourage summer reading across cultures, languages, and borders. Summer Reads will run from Saturday, May 27 to Tuesday, Sept. 5 at each library.

Local libraries invite adults 18 and over to jump in and enjoy summer reading with a splash of adventure.

