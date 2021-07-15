The Wilderness Medical Society, an international nonprofit organization comprising more than 4,000 medical professionals, appointed new board members on July 1, during its annual summer meeting.
Jamie Lieberman, a retired, board-certified anesthesiologist from the Wood River Valley, took over as the 2021-2022 president.
Lieberman volunteers with Blaine County Search and Rescue and is a medical adviser for Sun Valley Trekking and Sun Valley Mountain Huts. He is also on the board of directors of the Boulder Mountain Tour Nordic ski race.
Lieberman has numerous outdoor pursuits, from backcountry skiing and training to founding and running the DONS (Dudes on Nordic Skis), a men’s Nordic ski team. He also spends time planning and guiding bike trips, kiteboard trips and raft trips in various destinations.
He attended the University of Washington School of Medicine and Virginia Mason Medical Center for his residency, after which he spent more than 20 years in private practice and as associate clinical faculty at Swedish Medical Center and the University of Washington, in Seattle. He joined the Wilderness Medical Society board of directors in 2014 and previously served as its secretary and treasurer.
Founded in 1983, the Wilderness Medical Society works to keep people “alive in the wild,” through a variety of programs, publications and certifications, a news release states.
