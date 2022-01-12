Twas the Season for Toys

Volunteers, from left to right, Lauralynn Reichardt, Catrina Whalen, Tasha Seig, Cindy Shaw, Tiffany Cross and Brandee Smith, celebrate a gift of $15,000 from the Wood River Valley Toy Run to the Holiday Baskets program of the Sun Valley Realtors Give Foundation.
The annual Toy Run last summer started with dozens of bikers riding their motorcycles with toys from Smiley Creek to Bellevue City Park. A fundraiser at the park raised $15,000, in addition to numerous toys. Toys and money raised go directly to the Holiday Baskets program, which provides holiday-season gift baskets to Blaine County families facing challenging times.
“The Wood River Toy Run represents the heart and soul of the community and what it means to be there for your neighbor,” said Smith, the executive director of the Sun Valley Realtors Give Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In