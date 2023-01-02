The local Hemingway chapter of Trout Unlimited will present an overview of the Wood River Land Trust’s upcoming floodplain, stream restoration and habitat rehabilitation work on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Argyros Theater in downtown Ketchum.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the presentation will follow at 5:30 p.m. The Land Trust’s River Program Director Ryan Santo will lead the discussion.
Last fall, the Land Trust began floodplain and stream restoration work at Colorado Gulch Preserve to return the riverfront back to a more natural state by connecting a historic side channel to the east side of the river and removing rip-rap along the banks.
