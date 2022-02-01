Wood River Valley residents John and Diane Peavey were recently presented the Industry Innovation Award by the American Sheep Industry Association (ASI) in San Diego, California, for co-founding of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival.
This annual award honors any individual or organization that advances the American sheep industry in some unique way.
The Peaveys have been directly involved with planning and executing the Trailing of the Sheep Festival since its inception.
In a statement, Executive Director of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival Laura Musbach Drake congratulated the couple. “John and Diane Peavey founded the Trailing of the Sheep Festival 25 years ago to save the stories of land and place in Idaho and the West, to bring people together to educate them about sheep ranching, and to celebrate the industry,” Drake said.
The Trailing of the Sheep event was borne of cyclists complaining about sheep droppings on a new bike trail going through local ranches. To educate the community about the animal, the Peaveys started the festival.
Now, the five-day event has expanded into lamb tasting, the Folklife Fair and dog trials, while still celebrating the history, culture and legacy of sheep herding and ranching.
USA Today has dubbed it one of the "Ten Best Fall Festivals" in the United States. In 2021, the event had 25,000 participants and infused $6.2 million into the local economy, Drake said.
“All these years later, what began as a few people gathering together, is now a festival that welcomes thousands of people from all over the country and all over the world," Drake said.
