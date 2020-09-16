Toy run
Express photo by Roland Lane

Bikers decorated their motorcycles with toys and gifts and joined together for the 28th annual Wood River Valley Toy Run on Saturday, Sept. 12. The fundraiser collects money to support local families through the Sun Valley Board of Realtors’ Holiday Baskets program, which provides holiday meals to more than 1,200 locals and gift baskets to more than 600 Wood River Valley children every year. “I’ve been doing the Toy Run for a long time,” said Ketchum resident Frank Anderson, pictured here signing a gift in the rearview mirror of his motorcycle. “I hope it’s a good turnout for a great cause. A lot of hard work goes into it.”

Load comments