Sun Valley Tour de Force

Sun Valley Tour de Force time trials took place on Phantom Hill on July 23.

 Roland Lane

Organizers of the Sun Valley Tour de Force car event donated $600,000 to the Bellevue-based Hunger Coalition food pantry last week, after raising a record amount of funds through its three-day celebration of automobiles last month.

The donation—a sizable increase from the $175,000 contribution made in 2021—is one of the biggest donations made to The Hunger Coalition, organizers said.

The fifth annual Tour de Force took place in the Ketchum-Sun Valley area July 21-23. It featured an auto show, a Cars & Comedy dinner auction and its signature “speed run” on state Highway 75, which allows drivers to test the limits of high-speed cars on a controlled, empty stretch of pavement.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments