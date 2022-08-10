Organizers of the Sun Valley Tour de Force car event donated $600,000 to the Bellevue-based Hunger Coalition food pantry last week, after raising a record amount of funds through its three-day celebration of automobiles last month.
The donation—a sizable increase from the $175,000 contribution made in 2021—is one of the biggest donations made to The Hunger Coalition, organizers said.
The fifth annual Tour de Force took place in the Ketchum-Sun Valley area July 21-23. It featured an auto show, a Cars & Comedy dinner auction and its signature “speed run” on state Highway 75, which allows drivers to test the limits of high-speed cars on a controlled, empty stretch of pavement.
For the first time in the event’s history, half of the 48 high-speed drivers hit speeds over 200 mph this year, organizers said. The fastest car was a 2020 Ferrari Tributo that topped out at 221.67 mph on the stretch of highway adjacent to Phantom Hill, north of Ketchum.
“It’s truly hard to believe it’s been just five years since we presented $16,000 to our first beneficiary, Idaho BaseCamp,” Tour de Force co-founder Whitney Werth Slade said Thursday. “It is through the support of our sponsors, partners, drivers and the community that we can deliver over half a million dollars today.”
Krista Felton, director of philanthropy for The Hunger Coalition, said the donation will help assist many people experiencing food insecurity.
“A donation of this size is absolutely transformational,” she said. “It’s about one-fifth of our annual budget and enough to cover the cost of all of our children’s programs, plus our farm, for a year. Knowing that we don’t need to worry about these important programs is a huge relief.”
Demand for The Hunger Coalition’s services has been growing in recent months, said Jeanne Liston, the coalition’s executive director.
“This March, our healthy food pantry saw its second busiest month of all time,” she said. “We are tremendously grateful for the continued partnership with Sun Valley Tour de Force. The money raised will go a long way in building long-term solutions that will help more folks in our community thrive.”
The Tour de Force is conducted by the Intrepid Events nonprofit organization. ￼
