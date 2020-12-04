Webb Garden Center employee Davis Ross trimmed a Christmas tree for a local family over the weekend. With Thanksgiving past and December setting in, many Wood River Valley residents and visitors are turning their attention toward Christmas. For those who need help preparing for the holidays, see next Wednesday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express for our annual Christmas Planner and shopping guide.
