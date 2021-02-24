With nearly 100 nominations between them, residents of the Wood River Valley overwhelmingly backed three finalists for the 2021 honor of “Woman of the Year”: Executive Director of the Crisis Hotline and Bellevue Alderman Tammy Davis; Dr. Deb Robertson, emergency department physician at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center; and nonprofit leader Penny Weiss.
Online voting starts today, Feb. 24, and runs through March 3. The top voted candidate will be chosen Woman of the Year and featured in the Idaho Mountain Express’ Valley Woman special section in March.
Last year, voters selected Blaine County resident Sonya Wilander, a fashion model turned advocate and aide for locals fighting drug addiction. Previous winners include environmentalist and volunteer extraordinaire Ann Christensen, and former head of Mountain Humane JoAnne Dixon.
Now, here’s a look at this year’s three finalists, in alphabetical order.
Most recognizable in her roles leading the Crisis Hotline and serving on the Bellevue City Council, Tammy Davis is an engine for positive change and much-needed relief—especially for those under extra stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With call volume tripling in the past year, the Crisis Hotline has met the demand under Davis’ guidance, while extending programming and expanding its reach, particularly in the valley’s Spanish-speaking community. “Tammy is a force of nature,” one nominator said. “Tammy is moving mountains,” said another. “It humbles me to see her working tirelessly day and night in the service of others.”
Dr. Deb Robertson might well stand in for all the frontline workers who fought back against the COVID-19 pandemic, but she also stands out. As medical director of St. Luke’s Wood River’s emergency department until January, Robertson led the response at Blaine County’s only hospital, facing, at times, some of the highest per-capita case rates in the world. “Dr. Robertson as an amazing frontline health-care worker has been a champion of rational information and actions, so necessary for getting this valley on track,” one nominator said. As another put it: “After the year we’ve had, I think you know why she should be Woman of the Year.”
Penny Weiss is a volunteer with countless credentials, board seats and hours given to the community. A leader in the Wood River Women’s Foundation—among so many others organizations—Weiss is a philanthropist extraordinaire with “boundless energy” to go around, her supporters say. “Penny epitomizes the best of what we can be,” said one nominator. “She is generous in her spirit and with her time and her heart. She adds something creative to everything she does. Our community has changed because of her generosity.”
