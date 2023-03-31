The Snow Must Go On

A March that came in like a lion is going out with yet another roar. The National Weather Service had the northern Wood River Valley under another Winter Storm Warning on Thursday, bracing residents for more snow to close the month. Spring skiing? Not likely. "While the calendar says we’re turning the page from March to April, the weather and snowpack are behaving more like it’s February," Sawtooth Avalanche Center Director Scott Savage says in this week's report (see Page 16). The snowfall will create challenging conditions for some of the country's best ski racers, too, with Sun Valley Resort hosting U.S. Alpine National Championships starting Saturday, April 1. For more on that, see our program in today's paper.
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snowmobiler dies in avalanche west of Featherville
- Adult female mountain lion killed in Hailey
- Dollar Dayz set to close ski mountain’s season with a splash
- Hailey leaders mull wildlife-feeding ban
- Curtis Wilbert Hansen
- Hailey leaders to consider wildlife feeding ban
- Snapshots: It’s officially spring, when is it going to stop snowing?
- Burke seeks second term as Hailey mayor
- Hitting All The Right Chords
- Fish and Game kills cougar in Hailey, seeks others
Images
Commented
- No place for armed militias (76)
- Republicans wise to boot money-sucking school choice bill (22)
- Advisory group recommends denial of Lava Ridge energy project (22)
- Ketchum officials contemplate how much parking the town needs (11)
- Hailey leaders seek answers from Postal Service leadership (11)
- Pass the LOTs (11)
- Idaho GOP’s maternal care crisis looms (9)
- Vote yes on LOT for housing and air (9)
- Abortion restrictions violate right to freedom of religion (8)
- Mountain Rides to reinstate service to Twin Falls next month (7)
- Ketchum wants to build housing on city-owned lots—but needs answers first (7)
- Don't let feds make Idaho a vassal of California (7)
- Hailey leaders to consider wildlife feeding ban (6)
- Sun Valley looks to follow Ketchum, Hailey and change '1% for Air' tax (6)
- Perry's replacement project proposes bringing 23 housing units, retail space to Ketchum (6)
- Renewable energy can replace lower Snake dams (6)
- Burke seeks second term as Hailey mayor (6)
- Hailey leaders mull wildlife-feeding ban (5)
- Crapo forgot Reagan’s advice (5)
- Community housing plans take shape for former Perry's lot (5)
- As cougar encounters continue, some Hailey residents stay on high alert (5)
- Fix the rural mail delivery mess (4)
- Citizens committee forms to support air service, housing initiatives (4)
- Downtown Ketchum project approved in close vote (4)
- Bellevue leaders debate proposed new affordable-housing requirements (3)
- Capitol Roundup: House passes loan repayment plan for nurses, kills library bill (3)
- Ketchum aims to add to Planning and Building Department (3)
- BLM extends comment period on Lava Ridge project (3)
- Winter storm warning issued for Wood River, Sawtooth valleys (2)
- Fish and Game kills cougar in Hailey, seeks others (2)
- Hailey P&Z advances application for teacher-housing complex (2)
- Dick Fosbury, Olympian and county commissioner, dies at 76 (2)
- Climate change proves nothing is as permanent as it seems (2)
- Allen & Co. shifts timing of annual conference (2)
- School District, ARCH partnering on teacher housing in Hailey (2)
- Bear-proof trash cans could be coming to Ketchum (2)
- Idaho legislative committee calls for new restrictions on absentee ballot request forms (2)
- Friedman Memorial Airport is thankful for the snow, visitors (2)
- Dollar Dayz Pond Skim (1)
- Hailey gets $164k in pathway funding from state (1)
- In downtown Ketchum, a wild moose chase (1)
- County commissioners look to tap into money from national opioid litigation (1)
- If this is corporate welfare, bring it on (1)
- New building for Leadville Avenue sets good design example, commissioners say (1)
- Karma Metzler Fitzgerald selected as 'afterschool ambassador' (1)
- If you think there are a lot more tourists, you are right (1)
- Jiu-jitsu grabs hold of the Wood River Valley (1)
- Avalanches damage homes, prompt flood concerns in Hailey (1)
- Valley visionary, community leader Mary Austin Crofts dies at 73 (1)
- BCSD trustees continue early release debate (1)
- Public libraries exist is to serve the entire community (1)
- Learn history’s painful lessons (1)
- Will we make a statement on climate change? (1)
- Bellevue council reviews affordable housing ordinances (1)
- Capitol Roundup: District 26 legislators sound off on child care, militias and drag shows (1)
- In Ketchum, interim ordinance begins to take permanent shape (1)
- Adult female mountain lion killed in Hailey (1)
- Ketchum Historic Preservation Commission steps up efforts (1)
- For first responders, practice makes perfect (1)
- County completes payment to Flying Heart Ranch, looks to put settlement in the past (1)
- ‘1% for Air’ tax receipts reflect robust fall, winter tourism (1)
- Bellevue extends city services contract with Athenian Partners (1)
- Sammy Smith is on her way to the World Cup (1)
- Wood River baseball looks to take next step (1)
- Sun Valley council prefers stop signs to roundabout at intersection (1)
- Hospice struggles to serve Hispanic population (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In