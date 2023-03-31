The Snow Must Go On
Express photo by Willy Cook

A March that came in like a lion is going out with yet another roar. The National Weather Service had the northern Wood River Valley under another Winter Storm Warning on Thursday, bracing residents for more snow to close the month. Spring skiing? Not likely. "While the calendar says we’re turning the page from March to April, the weather and snowpack are behaving more like it’s February," Sawtooth Avalanche Center Director Scott Savage says in this week's report (see Page 16). The snowfall will create challenging conditions for some of the country's best ski racers, too, with Sun Valley Resort hosting U.S. Alpine National Championships starting Saturday, April 1. For more on that, see our program in today's paper. 

