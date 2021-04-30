21-04-30 Town Square Rainbow_1@.jpg
Courtesy photo by Robert Applebaum

A rainy day gave way to sunny skies over Ketchum Town Square last Thursday, producing this brilliantly defined rainbow, photographed here by Ketchum-based Dr. Robert Applebaum. As temperatures rise and summer looms, the city of Ketchum has started green-lighting more and more annual events to make their post-COVID returns. Most recently, city staff have begun contemplating scaled back version of Wagon Days and Ketch’em Alive.

