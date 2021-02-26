21-02-26 sledding at Penny Hill 6 C
Express photo by Willy Cook

Robert Contreras was one of many recreationists to enjoy wintry conditions on Wednesday, sledding down Sun Valley’s Penny Hill. Though warmer temperatures earlier in the week suggested spring might be settling in, a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service Thursday evening told a different tale. With snowfall set to continue through Saturday, it looks like winter recreationists have a few more weeks of sledding, skiing, snowboarding and more on the horizon.

