Do you ever feel like you’re dragging a steamboat over a mountain in the jungle?
Me too. Lately, I’ve been feeling that quite strongly and quite frequently. Whatever the struggle—whether work, school, interpersonal relationships, dysfunctional plumbing, a shortage of cheese at the grocery store, officially unhealthy air quality, the neighbor’s terrible dog, whatever—the struggle is real.
It’s important to keep in mind that everyone struggles and triumphs to different degrees, but we won’t get very far if we think our struggles and triumphs are inherently greater or lesser than anyone else’s.
In this time of particularly divisive issues (alright, it’s always a time of divisive issues) we could all benefit from a little extra patience and perspective. Everyone is struggling—even those who are struggling against us—and no one is having a good time.
Whatever it is you’re struggling with (see the above list of suggestions), keep at it. Eventually, you will overcome it or you won’t. Either way, at least you tried, right?
In the meantime, here are a few solid recommendations to tackle for inspiration, consideration and perhaps even enjoyment.
Viewing: “Fitzcarraldo”
Werner Herzog’s “Fitzcarraldo” is a flawless gem of a movie. Actual weirdo Klaus Kinski plays a man whose one dream is to build an opera house in the middle of the jungle. In order to do this, he hopes to raise money by reaching an unreachable forest of rubber trees. This will require him to move a steamboat over a mountain from one river to another, and conquer other impossible tasks.
In “Fitzcarraldo,” we watch a passionate man struggle vainly against impractically lofty odds to achieve a dream that no one else cares about in the slightest. For some reason, I find something quietly inspirational about that particular brand of madness.
“Fitzcarraldo” is streaming on Amazon.
It’s strange—it’s not a traditional feel-good movie, but something about “Fitzcarraldo” is just good for the soul.
Additional Viewing: “Burden of Dreams”
I cannot recommend strongly enough the making-of documentary “Burden of Dreams,” which examines director Werner Herzog’s Sisyphean efforts to produce “Fitzcarraldo” (including dragging the boat over a real jungle mountain with no special effects).
As in many instances where Herzog is concerned, the line between filmmaker and fictional protagonist becomes awfully blurry here. In the context of “Burden of Dreams,” “Fitzcarraldo” seems almost autobiographical, but since the one only exists for the sake of the other and vice versa, we wind up staring through an infinity mirror.
Herzog’s visionary musings on his own futile efforts against an ambivalent jungle are what make this movie a must-watch.
“The trees here are in misery, and the birds are in misery. I don’t think they sing. They just screech in pain,” he says at one point. “It’s like a curse weighing on an entire landscape, and whoever goes too deep into this has his share of this curse. So we are cursed with what we are doing here. It’s a land that God, if he exists, has created in anger. It’s the only land where creation is unfinished yet. Taking a close look at what’s around us, there is some sort of a harmony. It is the harmony of overwhelming and collective murder. And we in comparison to the articulate vileness and baseness and obscenity of all this jungle…we only sound and look like badly pronounced and half-finished sentences out of a stupid suburban novel, a cheap novel.”
“Burden of Dreams” is available on DVD at The Community Library.
“The jungle is winning…”
Reading: “Conquest of the Useless” by Werner Herzog
How about that. He wrote a book about it, too, just in case you’re like me and can’t get enough of Werner Herzog in the jungle.
His account of the making of “Fitzcarraldo” actually dedicates very little space to the movie itself. Well, as he writes in the preface, “These texts are not reports on the actual filming—of which little is said. Nor are they journals, except in a very general sense. They might be described instead as inner landscapes, born of the delirium of the jungle. But even that may not be entirely accurate—I am not sure.”
The struggle is real, Werner, possibly more so for you than anyone else and in ways that I would not deign to understand and that disagree with conventional definitions “real.”
“I looked around,” he writes, “and there was the jungle, manifesting the same seething hatred, wrathful and steaming, while the river flowed by in majestic indifference and scornful condescension, ignoring everything: the plight of man, the burden of dreams, and the torments of time.”
TGIF, right? Have a great weekend everyone; Monday is coming.
