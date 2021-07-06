Eastern California Sign
EXPRESSROLANDLANE

A prankster refashioned a sign on state Highway 75 south of Ketchum last weekend to read, “Welcome to Eastern California,” apparently referring to an influx of Californians to Idaho and the Wood River Valley. News outlets in Boise have reported on high numbers of Californians flocking to the region in recent years. A recent study of the effects and trends of the COVID-19 pandemic on Blaine County concluded that some 1,300 to 1,500 people have moved to the valley over the last year, with many of them coming from Washington, Oregon and, yes, California.

Tags

Load comments