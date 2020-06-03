Though some activities will have to be curtailed due to the coronavirus, Galena Lodge will still be giving kids a chance to get outdoors and active this summer.
The Lodge is still offering eight sessions of five-day Youth Adventure Camp for 8- to 12-year-olds, two Kids Week Camps for 6- to 8-year-olds and three Mountain Bike Camps.
In fact, Lodge co-owner Erin Zell said, all camps are currently filled, except for the last Youth Adventure Camp beginning Aug. 17.
One change this summer is that the Lodge will not be offering transportation from Ketchum. Also due to transportation restrictions, all activities will be on-site, so the Youth Adventure Camp will not include whitewater rafting, a day at Petit Lake with paddle-boarding or an overnight.
That will still allow kids to go horseback riding, mountain biking, learn stream ecology, play disk golf and learn to climb on a portable climbing wall.
After a spring of limited activities, Zell said, “parents are eager to get their kids to camp” and camp organizers are looking forward to helping them do that.
The five-day Youth Adventure Camps run for eight sessions beginning between June 12 and Aug. 17, each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $424.53 per person. The yummy meals are cooked in the Galena Lodge kitchen.
The Kids Week program aims to prepare kids for the Adventure Camp while engaging in many of the same activities but for shorter periods of time and focusing on less intense skills. The camp runs from June 15-19 and June 29 to July 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $300.
For its Kids Mountain Bike Camp, Galena Lodge will use its trails to teach bike-handling skills. It will run for three weekly camps beginning June 29, July 6 and July 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Cost is $350.
Lunch and snacks are provided in the cost.
Call 208-726-4010 for an information packet or visit galenalodge.com to download the camp brochure.
